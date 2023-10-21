Local news

Baltimore community leaders gather to take stand against gun violence

The mantra of the day, shouted regularly from the stage, was “peace in the city!”

Hugo Kugiya

Published 10/21/2023 7:07 p.m. EDT

Members of We Our Us, a community organization working to end gun violence in Baltimore, lead a peace walk of several hundred supporters before an anti-gun violence event on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

By Friday morning, the Baltimore Police Department had recorded 222 homicides in the city this year, a total that set a pace slightly higher than that of 2022, when 271 homicides were counted.

The number of nonfatal shootings by that time was 528, correlating to a pace significantly higher than in 2022, when 578 were tallied. Before the day ended, police would find three more victims, the result of a nonfatal shooting at a home on the 3700 block of Fifth Street.

“All three victims are being uncooperative at this time,” police said in a statement Friday.

Members of the Baltimore Twilighters Marching Band perform during an anti-gun violence event and peace walk organized by We Our Us on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Late Saturday morning, patrol officers from the Western District heard shots near West Lanvale Street and Wheeler Avenue, less than a mile from the district station. They soon found a 23-year-old man who had survived a gunshot wound. The total had grown to 532 within a day, supplying data to prop the perception of Baltimore as a violent city.

About that time, two miles away, in a parking lot next to the State Center, some Baltimoreans were attempting to do something about it.

A few thousand people, many of them teenagers, convened for a day of solidarity led by We Our Us, a movement of men in Baltimore whose stated mission is to serve, using its words, as connectors, protectors, mediators and messengers, and to mobilize young men in particular to reduce conflict and increase prosperity.

Nonprofit organizations, churches, educators and politicians gathered on a windy, cloudy afternoon for food, music, speeches and a short peace march led by a drum corps and dancers, followed by King Teasdell, who carried a sign that read “Respect Cancels Regret,” inspired, he said, by a fatal police shooting in 2006.

“If both sides understood the need for respect, the shooting wouldn’t have happened,” Teasdell said.

A marcher holds a sign for MOMS, or Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters, during the peace walk and anti-gun violence event organized by We Our Us. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Outreach groups such as the Nolita Project set up tents and tables around the perimeter of the parking lot, offering assistance for the things that generally move people ahead in life: education, employment, faith, nutrition, community and mental health.

The mayor’s office parked his Peace Mobile nearby. Mayor Brandon Scott, one of the day’s speakers, led call and response chants of:

“We all we got!”

“We all we need!”

But the mantra of the day, shouted regularly from the stage, was “peace in the city!”

One of the first speakers of the afternoon was activist and musician Young Elder, who is a senior at Coppin State University studying social work. She spoke about how gun violence leads to hopelessness among young Baltimoreans.

“We have to offer them a better option [than violence],” she said. “It’s not enough to say you need to get help; we have to bring the help to them.”

Elijah Miles, the chairman of the Tendea Family organization, spoke about a “counterfeit manhood” manufactured by popular culture and an environment of despair, and he challenged the crowd to rewrite the terms of what it means to be a true man, “not a killer, a robber or a drug dealer” but “a protector.”

“Your neighborhood needs you,” he said. Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen made the rounds in the parking lot, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt of the We Our Us movement.

“This is what it’s going to take,” Cohen said of the show of solidarity and community. “Just as a dad, it’s affirming to see everyone coming together to work together. This is what a united Baltimore looks like.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addresses a crowd of a few hundred attendants, organizers and community workers at an anti-gun violence event organized by We Our Us, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addresses a crowd of a few hundred attendants, organizers and community workers at an anti-gun violence event organized by We Our Us, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Attendants of an anti-gun violence event organized by We Our Us hold a sign during speeches. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore musician Young Elder calls for a stop to the gun violence on stage at of an event and peace walk organized by We Our Us. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Members of Let’s Thrive Baltimore hold up a memorial poster with photos of loved ones who’ve died from gun violence during an event organized by We Our Us on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. Let’s Thrive Baltimore is a community organization helping Baltimore youth and families impacted by gun violence.

Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Kevin Jones addresses the crowd gathered at an anti-gun violence event organized by We Our Us. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)