A federal criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charges two Anne Arundel County men, one of whom is a Department of Defense employee, with promoting and furthering an illegal dogfighting operation.

According to the complaint filed on Sept. 21, Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, of Arnold, and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie, used encrypted messaging to discuss how to train the dogs, exchange videos about dogfighting, and arrange and coordinate fights. Moorefield operated under the name “Geehad Kennels,” and Flythe under the name “Razor Sharp Kennels,” the complaint states.

The complaint, announced by U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, also alleges that Moorefield and Flythe used the encrypted messaging application to discuss betting on fights, dogs who died as a result of fighting, and how to conceal their operation from police. They also shared media reports about dogfighters caught by law enforcement, authorities say.

Moorefield serves as a deputy chief information officer for command, control and communications for the Office of the Secretary of Defense; he and Flythe were released pending trial. If convicted, each faces a maximum sentence of five years for possessing, training or transporting animals for an animal fighting operation.

Law enforcement officers who executed a search warrant Sept. 12 at the homes of Moorefield and Flythe recovered 12 dogs. Also found in that search were veterinary steroids, training schedules, a bloodstained carpet, a weighted dog vest with a patch that read “Geehad Kennels,” and a makeshift electrical device typically used to kill dogs that lose fights, according to the affidavit filed in support of the complaint.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, and Anne Arundel County Police. The two men charged are being supervised by U.S. Pretrial Services.

Asked about Moorefield’s employment status, Tim Gorman, a media relations officer for the Defense Department, said: “We are aware of the criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. We can confirm that the individual is no longer in the workplace, but we cannot comment further on an individual personnel matter.”