BALTIMORE — A CSX conductor trainee fell during a shoving movement and was struck and killed by a train on June 26, a report by the National Transportation Safety Board reveals.

The investigation shows that the trainee fell from an intermodal rail car around 8 p.m. in the Seagirt Marine Terminal in the Port of Baltimore. The trainee was then struck by the train.

The report shows that it was clear at the time of the accident with intermittent rain.

The crew on the yard job, according to the report, had an engineer in the locomotive cab, a conductor and a conductor trainee.

The train had two locomotives and 15 empty intermodal rail cars.

According to the investigation, Seagirt Marine Terminal surveillance camera data showed that the crew was in the process of shoving the rail cars around a curve, with the conductor and conductor trainee protecting the shoving movement.

The conductor was on the west side of the lead rail car. The conductor trainee was controlling the shoving movement from the east side of the lead rail car with one foot on the second step of the rail car and one foot on the platform.

The report showed the trainee communicated instructions using his handheld radio that they needed to stop within five rail car lengths, but as the train slowed, the conductor trainee fell from his position and was struck by the train.

As a result of this accident, the Federal Railroad Administration issued a safety bulletin advising railroads and employees to review applicable training and follow safety procedures for riding equipment. The Switching Operations Fatalities Analysis Working Group issued an alert, advising employees to remain vigilant during switching operations and to conduct job briefings whenever a job changes.

CSX issued a statement on June 27: “A CSX employee was fatally injured in the course of working yesterday evening at the Seagirt Terminal in Baltimore, MD. CSX mourns the loss of this employee and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. The safety of our railroaders is CSX’s highest priority. The incident is being investigated to determine exactly what happened.”

