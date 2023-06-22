Baltimore Police detained three residents Thursday afternoon after they blocked Baltimore Gas & Electric contractors set to install highly controversial gas regulators in Federal Hill for several hours.

Residents from various neighborhoods gathered on Warren Avenue around 7 a.m., standing between the heavy machinery set to drill the street and the rowhouses in the 400 block. By the end of the afternoon, there were as many as 20 contractors across the street from them, several police officers and one official from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Claudia Towles from Fells Point, Maggie Fitzsimmons from Washington Hill and Sandra Seward from Federal Hill were detained and charged with interfering with a public utility, trespassing, and failing to disperse from a public place. They are all part of a larger community effort against the utility company’s project to replace more than 11,200 indoor gas regulators with external ones by the end of 2031.

Residents have faced off with BGE officials for months, calling the company out for what many see as a lack of transparency and accusing the utility of padding its profits. They say their communities of mostly historic rowhomes are not fit to have external regulators due to narrow sidewalks that already do not comply with American Disability Act.

Largely, residents say they are worried about the safety of external regulators if cars and scooters crash into them. Vehicular damage is a primary cause of serious gas accidents, according to data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Community efforts recently escalated after Thiru Vignarajah, a former Maryland deputy attorney general, announced eight neighborhood associations will be filing a lawsuit against BGE.

One point of contention has been BGE’s “threats” to shut off gas service if property owners refuse to let contractors install external gas regulators, residents say.

Residents were on Warren Avenue to protest after the utility company shut off gas service to four properties on Wednesday and planned to shut off service to at least one more on Thursday, Vignarajah said.

Thiruvendran Vignarajah shows a police officer a notice from BGE during a standoff between residents and BGE on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The residents whose service was already shut off were given notice on Wednesday morning, Vignarajah said, and it was done by lunchtime.

Vignarajah said the utility company is violating state law that says property owners should receive a 14-day notice.

“BGE has been doing all the dirty work. I am urging the city and the police department not to be complicit,” Vignarajah told a police sergeant who was at the scene during the standoff.

The utility company said in a statement that residents “interfered with our scheduled work.”

“This action put our contractors at risk of injury,” the company said. “We safely stopped work to allow the proper authorities to intervene and we’ll continue our work when it’s safe to do.”

At one point during the protest, a police officer approached the group to ask them to reconsider.

“You guys made a powerful point,” the officer said. ”I hope you guys really understand what the repercussions of this are.”

“Really? I’m the person who is going to go to jail?” said Seward, who was holding back tears.

By late afternoon, police told protesters they would get three warnings, and if they still did not move, they would be detained. Police gave the warnings in five-minute intervals, said Kate Simms, who was part of the protests.

With each warning, police listed what charges protesters faced, Simms said. But when they asked police to elaborate on how they were violating the law, “there was no response,” she said.

Other protesters moved, she said, but Towles, Fitzsimmons and Seward stood their ground. They were placed in handcuffs by police officers around 4:30 p.m. and put in a paddy wagon.

BGE “should not be doing this,” said Simms, who is the president of Fells Point Residents Association. “They are clearly bullying people into forcing them to make changes to their homes that people don’t want.”