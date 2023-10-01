South Baltimore neighborhoods

Photos: Brooklyn neighbors gather for healing

J.M. Giordano

Published 10/1/2023 2:11 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/1/2023 3:36 p.m. EDT

Tameka Lynbrith, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, who was killed in the Brooklyn Homes shooting in July, digs the hole for her son's memorial tree at the Brooklyn Healing Day event Saturday. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement hosted a Brooklyn Healing Day event Saturday, three months after the July 2 shooting that left two dead and 28 others wounded.

Community volunteers gathered to create flower beds and plant flowers and two memorial trees for the victims of the shooting, likely the largest mass shooting in Baltimore’s history. The trees were planted in two locations for Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, who were killed in the shooting.

Volunteers made wooden boxes that were filled with dirt, daffodil bulbs, colorful pansies and resilient echinacea.

Let's Thrive Youth Director Tyric Byer helps fellow volunteers carry newly made flower beds to homes in Brooklyn's Healing Day event Saturday. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

A volunteer builds a flower box at the Brooklyn Healing Day on Saturday.

A volunteer builds a flower box. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

A volunteer builds a flower box at the Brooklyn Healing Day on Saturday.

A member of Baltimore Safe Streets carries a new flower bed to a home in Brooklyn. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

Community volunteers fill wheelbarrows with soil destined for new flower beds. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

Youth volunteers deliver flowrs for new beds at the Brooklyn Homes' Healing Day event on Saturday

Youth volunteers deliver flowers for new beds. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

Friends and family members of Aaliyah Gonzalez, who was killed in the Brooklyn Homes shooting in July, embrace at a tree planting ceremony in her honor. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

Family members of Aaliyah Gonzalez, who was killed in the Brooklyn Homes shooting in July, plant a tree in her memory at the Brooklyn Healing Day event on Saturday

Family members of Aaliyah Gonzalez, who was killed in the Brooklyn Homes shooting in July, plant a tree in her memory. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

Tameka Lynbrith, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, who was killed in the Brooklyn Homes shooting in July, is comforted by Janell Martin, director of Let's Thrive Baltimore, after the memorial tree planting for Fagbemi. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

Crystal Gonzalez, mother of Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, who was killed in the Brroklyn Homes shooting in July, watchs a tree being planted in her memory at the Healing Day event in Brooklyn on Saturday

Crystal Gonzalez, mother of Aaliyah Gonzalez, watches a tree being planted in Aaliyah's memory at the Healing Day event. (J.M. Giordano/for the Baltimore Banner)

J.M. Giordano is a Baltimore-based photographer.