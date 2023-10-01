Photos: Brooklyn neighbors gather for healing

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement hosted a Brooklyn Healing Day event Saturday, three months after the July 2 shooting that left two dead and 28 others wounded.
Community volunteers gathered to create flower beds and plant flowers and two memorial trees for the victims of the shooting, likely the largest mass shooting in Baltimore’s history. The trees were planted in two locations for Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, who were killed in the shooting.
Volunteers made wooden boxes that were filled with dirt, daffodil bulbs, colorful pansies and resilient echinacea.
J.M. Giordano is a Baltimore-based photographer.
