The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A 7-year-old who was shot earlier this month at Mondawmin Mall is on the way to recovery, according to her family.

She is still at the hospital, the family said, but she is stable after multiple surgeries. There is no set date for when she is expected to be discharged from the hospital, though every day the family hopes it will be soon. She is smiling and walking.

Her mother and aunt gave the update about the young girl at a press conference at a downtown Baltimore office building alongside Thiru Vignarajah, who is acting as a spokesperson for the family. They reached out to the former Maryland deputy attorney general and Baltimore mayoral candidate to express gratitude for the “outpouring of love” they received from community members, who have asked for updates on the status of the girl.

On a recent Saturday, the mother took her two children, including the 7-year-old girl, out to Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore when an altercation erupted between two groups of people. A man pulled out a gun and began shooting indiscriminately. The girl was the only one hit — once in the abdomen and once in her hand — and the suspect ran away.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An arrest has not been made in the case.

The family declined to provide their names or photos of the child out of concern for their safety.

The family, who said they believe “deeply” in the power of faith, asked the community not to forget about their baby girl. They asked public officials to continue working hard to arrest the gunman, adding that gun violence is “out of control” and innocent bystanders are getting caught in the crossfire. The family often went to the mall, they said. Their sense of safety is now shattered.

There were a few details they felt comfortable sharing about the girl. Purple and pink are her favorite colors. Vignarajah, who met her once at the hospital, said she is “beautiful” and “delightful” with a big smile. Her mother and aunt nodded to that.

This is a developing story.