The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

You’d be forgiven for thinking it was early June, not the first full week of May.

Muggy, humid weather greeted Maryland on Monday morning and a dense fog advisory was in place for most of the state. In Baltimore, temperatures reached 70 degrees around 11 a.m.

While the state is not likely to see anything like the destructive, long-track tornadoes that are forecast to hit the middle of the country, Maryland could see severe storms later in the week, said Kevin Rodriguez, a lead meteorologist at the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service.

The region is in an “unsettled” weather pattern that’s more typical of midsummer, he said, adding there are chances of severe storms popping up at least through Thursday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Expect to see “maybe not in every single area, but those summertime, scattered afternoon showers that develop,” Rodriguez said.

The risk is especially high Thursday, where Maryland can (as of Monday morning) expect to see widespread storms and rain, he said.

A forecast discussion from the National Weather Service says there is a chance of isolated, strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall Thursday coupled with rain from earlier in the week could create isolated flood risks, according to the forecast.

There is some relief in the forecast. While wet, dreary weather is expected Monday and Tuesday, the air is expected to dry out Wednesday, which mean it could be a sunny day with some isolated rainstorms.

And the fog, which reduced visibility Monday morning, is not expected for the rest of the week. While it may remain humid and muggy, Rodriguez said the rest of the week will have “just enough wind” to keep fog from settling.