Think spotted lanternflies are bad now? Wait until they swarm.

The bugs begin life as tiny black nymphs, growing larger and showier with a series of transformations. Now, in their fully grown state, they are about the size of a quarter and appear pinkish gray when their wings are closed. Their inner wings, which they flash when flying, are bright red with black polka dots. The bugs will die with a hard freeze, but their egg cases, which look like a smear of grayish putty, can survive all but the harshest weather.