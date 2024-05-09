The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Showers are possible Thursday as storms move into the region, with a chance of severe storms in some parts of the state. A stalled front will keep the warmest and most humid air well south of the region.

Right now, it appears the best chance for severe storms will be south of Baltimore across far southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. A few strong storms will be possible mainly east of I-95, but given the track of the low pressure, which will be south of I-70 to Route 50, any storms that occur will be mainly hail producers along with gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue into early Friday, with showers lasting throughout the day as the storm system moves north. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in most places. Northwest winds will gust at 20 to 25 mph on Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend through Mother’s Day, the weather will start sunny on Saturday due to clear conditions following the previous system. However, clouds and showers will increase by the afternoon as the next weather system moves in. This pattern will last into Sunday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The weather is forecast to dry out and warm up early next week, with highs in the low to upper 70s by Tuesday.

