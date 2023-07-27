Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A man was convicted Thursday in the death of Akia Eggleston, a Baltimore woman who was pregnant when she disappeared six years ago.
Michael Robertson, Eggleston’s former boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, was found guilty of two counts of murder.
Eggleston went missing in May 2017 right before her baby shower. She was eight months pregnant at the time.
Eggleston was last seen withdrawing money from a BB&T Bank in downtown Baltimore to put a down payment on a new home she planned to share with Robertson.
Her body and unborn child were never found.
Sign Up for Alerts