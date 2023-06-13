Suspect in deadly Annapolis mass shooting denied bail

Adam Thompson, CBS News Baltimore

Published 6/13/2023 2:10 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/13/2023 2:24 p.m. EDT

A police officer stands outside the home on Paddington Place in Annapolis were neighbors say a house party Sunday night ended with three people dead after a dispute with a man who lived nearby.
A police officer stands outside the home on Paddington Place in Annapolis, where neighbors say a house party Sunday night ended with three people dead after a dispute with a man who lived nearby. (Rick Hutzell/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Charles Robert Smith, who is accused of killing three people in a mass shooting in Annapolis on Sunday, will be held in jail without bail until his preliminary hearing, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The judge said his ruling is based on the serious and violent charges, and that Smith could be “unpredictable.”

Smith, 43, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Smith’s attorney said his client suffers from PTSD and argued he needs to get out to continue treatment.

He is accused of shooting and killing a father and son, and a family friend, over a parking dispute during a birthday party on Paddington Place.

Mario Alfredo Mireles, 27, and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, were shot and killed while arguing with a neighbor who complained that a car was blocking their driveway.

Charles Smith confronted Mireles Ruiz and pulled out a gun when the argument became physical, police allege. During a “tussle” over the weapon, police assert, Charles Smith shot Mireles and Segovia.

Smith then went into his home, took out a rifle and fired out of a front window at people who heard the shots and were trying to help, police said. Mireles’ father, Nicholas Ruiz, was killed, and three others were shot, according to court documents.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.