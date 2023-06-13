Suspect in deadly Annapolis mass shooting denied bail

Charles Robert Smith, who is accused of killing three people in a mass shooting in Annapolis on Sunday, will be held in jail without bail until his preliminary hearing, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The judge said his ruling is based on the serious and violent charges, and that Smith could be “unpredictable.”

Smith, 43, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Smith’s attorney said his client suffers from PTSD and argued he needs to get out to continue treatment.

He is accused of shooting and killing a father and son, and a family friend, over a parking dispute during a birthday party on Paddington Place.

Mario Alfredo Mireles, 27, and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, were shot and killed while arguing with a neighbor who complained that a car was blocking their driveway.

Charles Smith confronted Mireles Ruiz and pulled out a gun when the argument became physical, police allege. During a “tussle” over the weapon, police assert, Charles Smith shot Mireles and Segovia.

Smith then went into his home, took out a rifle and fired out of a front window at people who heard the shots and were trying to help, police said. Mireles’ father, Nicholas Ruiz, was killed, and three others were shot, according to court documents.