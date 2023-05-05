3 dead in shooting outside Annapolis hotel

Three people are dead after a shooting in an Annapolis hotel parking lot on Friday afternoon, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the Parole neighborhood of Annapolis where they believe a man shot a woman and another man and then shot himself in the parking lot.

The woman and the shooter were pronounced dead in the parking lot, said county police spokesperson Lt. Jacklyn Davis. The male victim was able to drive himself a short distance to a nearby shopping center, where people called for help.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, Davis said.

Davis said there were still many unresolved questions, including the relationship between the shooter and the victims and the circumstances that led up to the incident.

No names have been released as the next of kin have not been identified.

“Today we’ve senselessly lost three individuals to gun violence in our county,” said Police Chief Amal Awad. “We’re better than this.”

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad addresses reporters after a shooting in Annapolis. Police believe a man shot a woman and another man and then shot himself in the parking lot of a hotel. (Kirk McKoy)

The shooting happened in a busy commercial district, and police said they expect more witnesses to come forward. Some may have seen or heard something that they didn’t realize was significant at the time, Davis said. Anonymous tips can be called into police at 410-222-4700.

Yellow caution tape was stretched across two separate parking lots in a busy commercial district in the Parole area of the Annapolis.

A white Acura sedan with three bullet holes in the front passenger side window was towed from the area on a flatbed truck shortly before 4 p.m.

Last year, there were 15 homicides in Anne Arundel County, 13 of them caused by gunfire, according to the county health department. County Executive Steuart Pittman and health officials established a Gun Violence Intervention Team in 2019 to address the issue of gun violence as a public health crisis.

