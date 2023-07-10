In 2012, Smith was charged and acquitted of stabbing an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Georgia. Smith told the jury he blacked out after the alleged attack and woke up in a jail cell. Smith testified at trial that the deputy’s dog attacked him — biting through his finger almost to the bone — while he was on a walk in his neighborhood, according to a transcript. Smith said he pushed the dog away in self-defense and that the sheriff’s deputy threw him to the ground and caused him to hit his head. He testified he didn’t remember what happened next.