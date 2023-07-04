The 40-year-old man who was fatally shot by Baltimore Police officers last week after authorities say he fired at officers with an automatic weapon has been identified as Darryl Gamble of Baltimore, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said Monday.

The Independent Investigations Division also identified the five officers with the Baltimore Police Department.

The officers involved are: Matthew Banocy, who is assigned to the Southeast District and has been with the department for 4 1/2 years; Austin Gutridge, who is assigned to the Eastern District Action Team and has been with the department for more than 10 years; Nicholas DeJesus, who is assigned to the Southeast District and has been with the department for two years; Connor Johnson, who is assigned to the Eastern District Action Team, and has been with the department for 4 1/2 years; and Nevin Nolte, who is assigned to the Southeast/East Side Initiative, and has been with the department for 2 1/2 years.

Officers spotted Gamble and, knowing that he was wanted on a warrant, followed him, acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference following the shooting. Gamble attempted to flee, but at some point his “vehicle became disabled,” the commissioner said.

As officers were driving past him, Gamble began firing at them with an automatic weapon, according to Worley. Additional police arrived and fired multiple rounds at Gamble, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, Worley said.