An arrest has been made in the November 2023 killing of 81-year-old Jaward Hannah, Baltimore County Police announced Friday.

Hannah was found dead inside his home in the 3400 block of Kelox Road in the Powhatan Farms community on November 10th, 2023.

Baltimore County Police said they arrested 34-year-old Tavon Smith in connection to Hannah’s murder. Smith is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

In November, neighbors who said Hannah was a “pillar in the community” and that he lived in the home on Kelox Road for more than 50 years.

