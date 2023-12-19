Mayor Brandon Scott is suing the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for data about where guns used in city crimes originate, the latest move from city leaders to address the proliferation of firearms plaguing Baltimore.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a national nonprofit advocating for gun control, is providing legal assistance for the the lawsuit that seeks five years of ATF “trace data,” which shows where a gun recovered by police or other officers was manufactured to where it was sold at retail. That information is regulated by a federal law, known as the Tiahrt Rider, which only allows it to be shared for law enforcement purposes. Baltimore officials filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the data but were rejected, which officials say is improper.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

With the data, city officials could identify the 10 top sources of guns used in crimes in Baltimore from 2018 to 2022. But it’s unclear what the next steps would be. A news release about the lawsuit said only that the data would provide “indispensable insight” as city leaders “look to craft and implement targeted solutions to reduce the proliferation of gun violence.”

Maryland has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, including a law against the straw purchase of firearms, which is when someone who can legally buy a gun does so for someone who cannot. Federal law also prohibits straw purchasing, but enforcement at any level is mixed.

The ATF could produce the data, but the agency does not house it in a readily accessible way, and does not have a searchable database of firearms or firearm owners. Instead, according to ATF Baltimore Public Information Officer Amanda Hils, the agency keeps all trace data in non-searchable formats.

“This ensures ATF is in compliance with federal law that prohibits ATF from maintaining a database while also being able to continue ATF’s mission of addressing violent crime and assisting our law enforcement partners,” Hils said.

Hils declined to comment about the city’s lawsuit; the ATF does not usually comment on pending litigation.

The ATF publishes a limited amount of trace data on its website. The most recent annual report for Maryland shows law enforcement around the state recovered 11,137 firearms that the ATF then traced. The most common gun was a 9mm pistol, according to the report.

Scott’s administration filed a different lawsuit in June 2022, seeking to address the flow of “ghost guns,” or firearms without serial numbers. Ghost guns cannot be traced by the ATF and are making up an increasing number of firearms Baltimore Police recover. That lawsuit is against Polymer 80, Inc., one of the largest suppliers of 3D printed firearm parts and kits, which are sold online without a background check. Weapons derived from Polymer80 parts make up more than 90% of the ghost guns seized in the city, according to police, and the city is suing them on the grounds that the business has created a “public nuisance” in Baltimore.

This article will be updated.