The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Maryland Department of State Police is investigating a fatal crash on the inner loop of I-695 in Northwest Baltimore that killed a Baltimore Police SWAT officer on Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m., state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the I-695 between Greenspring Avenue and I-83 Jones Falls Expressway. The investigation revealed that a work van crashed into a flatbed tow truck, towing a farm tractor.

The driver of the work van has been identified as Anthony Gregory Ward, 36.

The collision caused Ward to be trapped on the driver’s side of the van, Maryland State Police said. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by Baltimore County emergency medical services personnel.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“This is a terrible loss for Officer Ward’s family, his team members and the Baltimore Police Department on the whole,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “My heart goes out to his loved ones. The Department extends its support and sympathies to them at this time.”

Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.