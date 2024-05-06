The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A former star lacrosse player for Stevenson University in Baltimore County and in the Premier Lacrosse League and two others he was traveling with were apparently shot and killed because their assailants wanted to steal tires and other parts from their pickup, according to Mexican officials.

The former Stevenson player, Callum Robinson, his brother, Jake, and their friend, Jack Carter Rhoad, went missing in April during a camping and surfing trip on the Baja California coast of Mexico. Their bodies were recovered on Friday.

Read previous coverage of the killing of Callum Robinson in Mexico Former Stevenson, pro lacrosse player Callum Robinson found dead in Mexico

Evidence suggests their suspected killers did not know that the three were tourists, the Baja California top prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez said at a Sunday news conference, The Associated Press reported. They were shot in the head, and their bodies were dumped about four miles away in a difficult-to-access well that was covered in boards, she said, according to the AP.

Andrade Ramírez said investigators found a fourth body in the well that had been there for much longer, the AP reported.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Andrade Ramírez said the pickup and tents belonging to the foreigners were apparently burned, the AP reported.

The state prosecutor’s office reported that three people have been arrested and charged.

Two of them, including a woman who had a mobile phone belonging to one of the tourists, were caught with methamphetamine, the AP reported. Another man was arrested on charges equivalent to kidnapping, according to the AP.

Callum Robinson started for four years on defense at Stevenson University and graduated in 2015. He was a native of Perth, Australia, and played club lacrosse.

Stevenson University recruited him to join the Mustangs in 2012. During his first season, he helped the team win the NCAA Division III lacrosse championship. He had a team-leading 35 caused turnovers, as well as three goals and two assists.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Later, the Chesapeake Bayhawks of Major League Lacrosse, now known as the Premier Lacrosse League, drafted him with the 27th overall pick. Robinson also played for the Atlanta Blaze and the Atlas Lacrosse Club during his professional career. That’s in addition to coaching with PLL Play.

His 33rd birthday was Wednesday.

This story has been updated to include the full name of Jack Carter Rhoad.