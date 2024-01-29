A Carroll County volunteer firefighter is facing seven charges for allegedly setting a series of small fires last year near Eldersburg and the area around Liberty Reservoir.

Baltimore Environmental Police, who safeguard the region’s water supply, on Saturday arrested Allison Nicole Creutzer, 20, of Eldersburg, for intentionally setting fire to grass, brush and woodland as well as three counts of second-degree malicious burning and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report of a fire. Court records Monday morning did not list an attorney as representing her.

Creutzer was a member of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department when the fires occurred, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. She was suspended in August because of the pending investigation and declined to renew her membership at the end of 2023. Creutzer went on to join the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, where she is listed as a firefighter. Reese leadership did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment Monday morning.

“I want to make clear that this one person’s alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities — especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement. “I’m disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal began investigating in March 2023 following a series of fires that appeared to be intentionally set using wood, leaves, trees and foliage. Similar fires were found on May 14 and June 8. Investigators say they were able to connect Creutzer through a 911 call she made on May 8 to report smoke in the area of Route 32 and Liberty Reservoir bridge.

Creutzer was released Saturday on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

This article may be updated.