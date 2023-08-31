City, feds to announce more arrests related to Brooklyn Homes shooting

Published 8/31/2023 9:51 a.m. EDT, Updated 8/31/2023 10:15 a.m. EDT

8:18 AM Police tape marks off Elarton Ct. in Brooklyn following a shooting, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore and federal authorities will announce more arrests related to the Brooklyn Homes shooting at a noon press conference Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after the release of a report scrutinizing how indifference by Baltimore Police supervisors played a part in the violence that capped the Brooklyn Day festival on July 2. Two young people were killed and 28 others were injured.

Police have previously arrested two others — an 18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting at a group of people after the violence touched off, and a 17-year-old charged with weapons offenses for allegedly pulling out a gun in a video from the party posted to social media.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to include city and police leaders as well as FBI and ATF officials.

