City, feds to announce more arrests related to Brooklyn Homes shooting

Baltimore and federal authorities will announce more arrests related to the Brooklyn Homes shooting at a noon press conference Thursday.
The announcement comes one day after the release of a report scrutinizing how indifference by Baltimore Police supervisors played a part in the violence that capped the Brooklyn Day festival on July 2. Two young people were killed and 28 others were injured.
Police have previously arrested two others — an 18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting at a group of people after the violence touched off, and a 17-year-old charged with weapons offenses for allegedly pulling out a gun in a video from the party posted to social media.
Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to include city and police leaders as well as FBI and ATF officials.
This article will be updated.
