Baltimore’s bereaved mothers are building a network. Don’t call it trauma bonding.

Through fashion shows, sip-and-paints and slumber parties, the women remind themselves that hobbies are healing.

Kaitlin Newman and Lillian Reed

Published 12/28/2023 5:30 a.m. EST

Krystal Gonzalez hugs Donna Bruce after speaking about her daughter, Aaliyah Gonzalez, who was shot and killed at Brooklyn Homes earlier this year. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

If you’re a mother who has lost a child in Baltimore City, chances are you’ve met Donna Bruce.

If you haven’t met her, she wants to meet you. Baltimore’s unofficial patron saint of grieving mothers makes it her business to envelop women into her club, the club no one wants to be in.

Cause of death — gun violence, overdose, illness — doesn’t matter. The point, Bruce said, is to show love to the bereaved mothers no one is checking on. The arrival of funeral bouquets, sympathy cards and how-are-you calls eventually ends. But Bruce knows these mothers will never be the same.

Her own son, Devon Lavar Wellington, was found unresponsive in his vehicle in July 2021. His cause of death was labeled inconclusive. Helping other women through their loss helps fill the void he left behind, she said.

“It’s a charge that I have on my life that God has given me,” Bruce said. “It’s a big charge. Sometimes I don’t know what to say. I just listen.”

Bruce has become a common thread uniting grieving mothers like pearls on a string. Out of the introductions she’s made has blossomed a network of women determined to find a way forward together. They take turns organizing fashion shows to remind each other they’ve got to get dressed in the morning, hosting slumber parties to swap stories of their struggles and throwing sip-and-paint nights to remind them that hobbies are healing.

The mothers reject the term “trauma bond.” Bruce prefers to call it resilience-building. It shows they can cope and adapt even through trying moments. She can’t explain what this kind of outreach does for her own grief, but in a way it fills a void. “I feel like I just wanna take all their pain, like ‘We’re gonna get through this,’ ” she said.

Bruce can see it on the mothers’ faces when they realize they’re not alone. Most recently, Krystal Gonzalez has started attending more events. Gonzalez lost her daughter, Aaliyah, 18, in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting last July.

Donna Bruce leads a prayer circle before the day begins at the Bereaved Mother's Fashion show on November 18 , 2023.

Donna Bruce leads a prayer circle before the day begins at the Bereaved Mothers' Fashion show on Nov. 18 , 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Models rush to get ready at the Bereaved Mothers' Fashion show on Nov. 18 , 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Tacarra Turner, left, does the hair on a model backstage. Mirah Reeves, right, smiles as she prepares to walk in the fashion show on Nov. 18, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A model walks in a fashion show for Donna Bruce. Behind her, a cross hangs on the wall that says "Rejoice in the Lord always!". Bruce is very invested in her faith.

A model walks in a fashion show for Donna Bruce. Behind her, a cross hangs on the wall that says "Rejoice in the Lord always!" Bruce is invested in her faith. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Grey Sun paints the toes of Envy Jenkins before getting dressed at the Bereaved Mothers' Fashion show on Nov. 18 , 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“It gives you a reason to get out. It also gives you a connection, something to look forward to knowing that there’s hope. That there can be some kind of change that’s going to happen.”

—  Erica Colbert, who lost her oldest grandson earlier this year.
Donna Bruce dances down the catwalk at her fashion show at Security Square Mall on December 23, 2023.

Donna Bruce dances down the catwalk at her fashion show at Security Square Mall on Dec. 23, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Krystal Gonzalez embraces Tameka Lynbrith at the Bereaved Mother's Fashion Show on November 18, 2023.

Krystal Gonzalez embraces Tameka Lynbrith at the Bereaved Mothers' Fashion Show on Nov. 18, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“She don’t know me from a can of paint,” Bruce said. “But she keeps showing up.”

—  Donna Bruce on her friend Krystal Gonzalez
Krystal Gonzalez speaks about her daughter Aaliyah Gonzalez who was shot and killed at the Brooklyn Homes block party last July as Tameka Lynbrith, mother of Kylis Fagbemi who was also shot and killed that day, watches on.

Krystal Gonzalez speaks during Donna Bruce's fashion show about her daughter, Aaliyah Gonzalez, who was shot and killed at the Brooklyn Homes block party last July, as Tameka Lynbrith, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, who was also shot and killed that day, watches. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Melissa Bagley, her daughter Micah, and Krystal Gonzalez, with daughter Mikylah behind her, watch models strut down the runway at the Donna Bruce on December 23, 2023.

Melissa Bagley, her daughter, Micah, and Krystal Gonzalez, with her daughter, Mikylah, behind her, watch models strut down the runway at the Donna Bruce show on Dec. 23, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Melissa Bagley, left, cries as Krystal Gonzalez, right, comforts her during a moment on Dec. 23, 2023, honoring their children who have died. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The events are a flurry of glamorous clothing, hairpieces, makeup and sky-high shoes. Some of the moms drape themselves in wearable art and strut the catwalk. Others just like to help the models apply their war paint backstage. A few mothers prefer to sit in the audience and watch, as photos of their children appear on the big screen in memoriam.

“It [the fashion show] gives you a reason to get out,” said Erica Colbert, whose eldest grandson Bryson Hudson, 16, was fatally shot this year. “It also gives you a connection, something to look forward to, knowing that there’s hope. That there can be some kind of change that’s going to happen.”

Leaning on her Baptist faith, Bruce calls this type of outreach “ministry through the arts.”

One mother, Michelle Hines, told Bruce her fashion show was the first time she had dressed up and felt like herself since her son, Isaiah Carter, was shot and killed just outside of Patterson High School last March.

While these events give bereaved mothers a chance to get up and out, they also provide a safe space where they don’t have to pretend to be OK. No one flinched when tears started flowing at the sip-and-paint this month. Everyone working on the Christmas tree still-life understood.

Tameka Lynbrith, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, who was killed in the Brooklyn Homes shooting in July, holds hands during prayer with Donna Bruce at Sip and Paint night on December 16, 2023.

Two mothers hold hands during a prayer at Sip and Paint night on Dec. 16, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Tameka Lynbrith, who lost her son, Kylis, during the shooting at Brooklyn Homes the past summer, Donna Bruce and Angela Royster Rodgers hold hands during prayer after painting Christmas trees on Dec. 16, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“You don’t have to mask here,” said Angela Royster Rodgers, organizer of the sip-and-paint night.

The sense of community and holding space for each other is the foundation of friendship for these mothers. No religious denomination is necessary — their prayer circles give them a source of comfort and power.

Bruce’s close friend Melissa Bagley is no stranger to grief. Bagley lost her son, Kwalin Ray, on April 3, 2022, to gun violence. The final texts between Bagley and her son on that day were a simple exchange: “I love you.” Just 27 minutes later, a 911 call reported that Kwalin Ray was shot and killed. Ray died a year after Bruce’s own son, Devon.

Donna Bruce jokes around with friend Melissa Bagley at Bagley's event called "Sis-mas" on December 8 where other bereaved mothers connected through their experiences.

Donna Bruce jokes with friend Melissa Bagley at Bagley's event called "Sis-mas" on Dec. 8, where other bereaved mothers connected through their experiences. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A crisp night in December transitioned into a warm and cozy girls’ night at Melissa Bagely’s. Bagley was hosting what she called “Sis-mas,” a three-day retreat at which women who have lost a child could come together and laugh, cry and connect.

Women of varying ages trickled in, kicking off an assortment of Ugg boots, slippers, running shoes and clogs at the door. A sign that listed family rules such as “be kind,” “be honest” and “be happy” was propped against the wall. “Be happy” was something that many of these women were relearning how to do.

The women sat in a circle on the floor and one by one shared the stories of their experience of loss. Hands were held tight, tears were shed and laughs were had.

Bagley’s mantra is no mom forgotten, no mom left behind.

“People really don’t understand what this is,” she said. On the second night of “Sis-mas,” Bagley found herself sitting across from a mother who lost her child 16 years ago, and from Gonzalez, whose loss came just months ago.

“We sat here and we all were able to form a smile … talk about our children and not be beaten down,” she said. “We were all lifting each other up.”

Melissa Bagley holds hands with China as China shares her painful experience with her surviving children after losing two of them. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Krystal Gonzalez smiles as she watches her friends share hugs at Sis-mas on Dec. 8, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“We sat here and we all were able to form a smile … talk about our children and not be beaten down,” she said. “We were all lifting each other up.”

—  Melissa Bagley on Sis-mas
Left, Melissa Bagley smiles at her son Seven, who is her seventh child, at Sis-mas on December 8, 2023. Right, Krystal Gonzalez takes modeling tips from China and tries them out. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Left, Melissa Bagley smiles at her son, Seven, who is her seventh child, at Sis-mas on Dec. 8, 2023. Right, Krystal Gonzalez takes modeling tips from China and tries them out. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

China claps as Donna Bruce and Melissa Bagley share funny stories from their friendship at Sis-mas on Dec. 8, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)