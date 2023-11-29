The installation of a video camera system has begun on the Harford County hiking trail where Rachel Morin’s body was found in August.

Morin, a mother of five, was found dead off the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail the day after she went to the trail for a walk.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly directed his administration to develop the security system, which will be able to quickly detect unusual activity and locate a specific person or vehicle of interest.

According to the county, this system will cover nearly two miles of the Ma & Pa Trail from the Williams Street trailhead to North Tollgate Road, focusing on the more isolated stretches along the trail. Data collected will be securely stored and made accessible to appropriate users, such as law enforcement and emergency responders.

Ground was broken on Monday to install the conduit that will house the power infrastructure and fiber cable for multisensor camera units at 26 locations. The security system is expected to go live in mid-February.

“The terrible murder of Rachel Morin shocked our community, and we know that nothing can make up for her loss,” Cassilly said. “What we can do is increase security on our most popular trail and continue encouraging citizens to look out for one another and keep themselves safe.”

Surveillance video of a suspect in the case was released in August. The person was spotted on a doorbell camera at the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles in March. Detectives said DNA from that crime scene matches DNA found at Morin’s.

Morin’s family, with the help of their attorney, sent letters to five high schools in Los Angeles.

Users of the trail are urged to be aware of their surroundings, walk with a friend or group, tell others if they are walking alone, carry a cellphone, and report anything suspicious.

For months, Morin’s family has been taking matters into their own hands to help bring in leads.

They had previously sent 10,000 flyers to homes near the crime scene in Los Angeles.

No arrests have been made in the case.