An explosion razed a home in Essex, officials said, sending one person to the hospital for injuries and requiring aid from dozens of firefighters to douse the flames.

Baltimore County fire officials said they were called to the scene in the Essex community east of Baltimore just after 11 p.m. Saturday. There crews found the home engulfed by fire, WBAL-TV reported.

One man with burn injuries that were considered non-life threatening was taken to the hospital, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the person had been in the house or outside, fire Lt. Twana Allen said Sunday. Two other nearby homes received moderate damage stemming from the fire, which was extinguished by Sunday morning and still under investigation, Allen said.

View post on Twitter

Baltimore Gas and Electric, hazardous materials and fire investigators were at the scene.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We’re going to make sure that everything is safe in the neighborhood,” Travis Francis, another county fire spokesperson, told the television station. “We don’t know what caused this so that’ll be looked into.”

Video posted by the department on a social media account showed smoke billing from the debris, with roof gables and siding on the ground.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.