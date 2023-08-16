Search underway for escaped inmate in Howard County

Published 8/16/2023 12:33 p.m. EDT

A manhunt is underway Wednesday morning in Jessup after an inmate escaped a police transport, Howard County Police said.

The inmate, identified as 38-year-old Randy Morris, escaped a transport van around 8:30 a.m. at Dorsey Run and Route 32, police said. Morris was incarcerated for burglary.

Morris is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and weighing between 130-140 pounds. He’s bald with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts and is no longer wearing handcuffs or shackles, police said.

Howard County Police said officers are searching on foot and with drones, and with the help of Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland State Police.

