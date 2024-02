The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A man is dead after a shooting in Howard County Thursday evening, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia around 10:58 p.m. after a family member of the man requested medical assistance, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.

The man was identified as Perry Comeau, 67.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.