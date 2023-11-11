Police: 2 Howard County students robbed at gunpoint while walking home

Two high school students were robbed in separate incidents as they walked home from school earlier this week, Howard County Police said.

In Ellicott City, two juveniles were separately approached by two people wearing masks, with at least one of them carrying a gun, on Wednesday, police told WJZ.

In one case, a boy was approached by two people who may have been females around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They had their faces covered and demanded his cellphone, police said.

The victim complied and the suspects ran away, according to authorities.

A second boy was approached by two males who had their faces covered about five minutes later, police said. At least one of them had a gun and displayed it when they demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied and the suspects ran off, police said.

The principal of Burleigh Manor Middle School noted in a letter to parents that Howard County Police planned to increase patrols in the area of the school after dismissal on Thursday and Friday.