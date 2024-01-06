The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been the focus of FBI manhunts for three years, with people from around the country being arrested.

More than 1,265 defendants have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice. Thirty-five have been found in Maryland, according to the George Washington University’s Capitol Hill Siege Legal Tracker.

Multiple Maryland residents have pleaded guilty, and a handful have gone to trial. Sentences have ranged from probation to multiple years in federal prison. Several have pending cases.

In a speech in Pennsylvania on Jan. 5, President Joe Biden called the siege on the Capitol a moment when “we nearly lost America — lost it all.”

The riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump also spurred one of the Capitol Police officers on duty that day to run for Congress from Maryland. Former officer Harry Dunn announced Friday that he’s seeking the seat being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes.

“Today, I’m running for Congress because the forces that spurred that violent attack are still at work and as a patriotic American, it is my duty to defend our democracy,” Dunn said in his announcement.

The list below is based on public records and released from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ages and hometowns of the defendants were included when available.

Christopher Alberts, 33, of Pylesville, received seven years in prison after being found guilty after a trial of civil disorder. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

John Andries, 35, of Piney Point, received a year and a day of prison time after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Cynthia Ballenger, 40, of Emmitsburg, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty after a trial on a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Andrew Bennett, 36, of Columbia, was sentenced to two years of probation for violent entry and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty.

Bryan Betancur, 23, Silver Spring, was sentenced to four months in prison and a year of probation after pleading guilty to remaining on restricted grounds.

David Blair, 26, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Stacy Bond of Harford County pleaded guilty to demonstrating in a capitol building, He was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Matthew Joseph Buckler, 18, of La Plata, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to demonstrating in a capitol building.

Paula Ann Conlon was sentenced to a year of probation for picketing in a capitol building.

Elias Costianes, 42, of Nottingham, is scheduled for trial Feb. 12 on five counts of picketing in a capitol building and one count of remaining in the capitol gallery.

Brittiany Dillon, 35, of Dundalk, received three years of probation and two months of home detention after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Daniel Egtvedt, 57, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. He was found guilty after a trial.

Uliyahu Hayah, 45, is facing pending charges of civil disorder, remaining on capitol grounds and impeding an officer. A status conference is scheduled June 28.

Brandon Heffner, 38, of Harford County, has pending charges of remaining in a restricted area and disruption of an official function.

Emanuel Jackson, 20, has pending charges of assaulting an officer and remaining in a restricted area. He’s due in court Jan 25.

Justin Lee, 25, of Rockville, has pending charges of civil disorder, engaging in violence on restricted grounds and remaining on restricted grounds. He’s due in court Jan. 9.

Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to demonstrating in a capitol building.

Tyrone McFadden Jr., of Baltimore, received a sentence of two years of probation for demonstrating in a capitol building.

Matthew Miller, 22, of Cooksville, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and two years of probation for obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting an officer.

Scott Miller, 36, of Smithburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer. He’s awaiting a sentencing date.

Rodney Milstreed, 55, of Finksburg, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, assault and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Paul Modrell, 53, of Columbia, was sentenced to 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to demonstrating in a capitol building.

Adam Obest, 42, of Thurmont, faces multiple charges, including civil disorder, assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. He’s due in court Feb. 20.

Stephen Ondulich, 30, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and parading on capitol grounds. His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.

Nicole Prado, 29, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Christopher Price, 55, of Emmitsburg, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and nine months of probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, a member of the violent group the Proud Boys from Silver Spring, received 55 months in prison and 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Robert Reeder, 55, of Harford County, was sentenced to three months in prison. He pleaded guilty to demonstrating on capitol grounds.

Narayana Rheiner, 40, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 36 months of probation. He pleaded guilty to civil disorder guilty.

Nicholas Rodean, 26, of Frederick, was sentenced to 60 months of probation. He was found guilty at trial on a charge of destruction of government property.

Zachariah Sattler of Chestertown was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 24 months of probation. He pleaded guilty to demonstrating on capitol grounds.

Jacob Therres, 25, of Fallston, received 40 months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer.

John Wilkerson IV, 29, of Bel Air, received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to demonstrating on capitol grounds.

Carrie Ann Williams, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to demonstrating on capitol grounds. She was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Douglas Wyatt, 50, of Fallston, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. His sentencing is scheduled Feb. 2.