The attorney for the family of 63-year-old Paul Bertonazzi released police body camera video of his interactions with police to The Baltimore Banner. Bertonazzi died in January after being taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital and brought to the psychiatric ward. Bertonazzi’s death was ruled a homicide on Nov. 1. The medical examiner found Bertonazzi suffered “trauma to the body” and his spine was severed.
The multiple hours of video captured Bertonazzi talking with Baltimore Police officers at a Burger King on Orleans Street and his complaints about being in pain after being handcuffed. The video below shows police moving Bertonazzi from a police wagon until he is wheeled into the hospital.
