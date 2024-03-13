The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Police in Laurel are investigating a shooting inside a recording studio on Lafayette Avenue that left two people dead and wounded a third victim.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to a witness who was inside the studio during the shooting and desperately tried to save the victims. He heard as many as 18 shots.

“I would never have guessed that something of this level would have happened,” said Spencer Tucker, an engineering intern at Trackhouse Studios DMV, who said the shooting started just after 1:30 a.m.

“I was in the front studio recording an artist, and then suddenly, we hear about ten to 15 shots ring out, maybe more,” Tucker continued. “We dove to the floor and heard yelling. Then, we heard more shots ring out, and then we eventually opened the door and found two bodies in the doorway, sprawled out across each other.”

On Wednesday, Laurel police said Louis Rackett, 23, and Quincy Green, Jr., 21, both of Washington D.C., died as a result of the shooting.

Tucker said he and his co-workers tried to help the victims.

“Some people tried to do CPR. We tried to expose the wounds, put pressure on them,” he said.

Hellgren asked if he said anything to comfort them. “We prayed,” Tucker told WJZ. “We asked God to spare them. We tried everything we could.”

The studio is less than a mile from the Laurel racetrack and sits next to a residential area near the Route 198 overpass.

“We believe there could have been some sort of argument between two groups that led to the shooting, but since it’s still so early in the investigation, we’re trying to figure that out,” said Laurel Police Department spokeswoman Laura Guenin. “We are hoping to get video from the establishment. That’s what we’re working on, and evidence techs right now are processing the crime scene as we speak.”

Police said no weapons have been recovered.

Tucker is still traumatized and has no idea what led to the shooting. He showed WJZ the faint blood stain on his shoe.

“It sounded like one gun. It sounded like someone was after a victim, and then they fled,” Tucker said. “It was like going into a situation where you don’t know what could happen, but you’ve just got to act.”

Tucker said he is lucky to be alive and has never experienced violence at the studio before.

“There was a bullet that flew right in front of [my colleague’s] face through the wall and narrowly missed him, so I’m more than blessed to be here today,” he said.

Trackhouse Studios posted this message to Instagram about the shooting:

“In light of the recent events that took place this morning, we want to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of the fallen.

Gun violence has taken countless lives of children, friends, and family members in our community and it’s past time for people to put the guns down. As creators and entertainers, it’s our job to change the stereotypes around the music we create - not play into them. The DMV continues to produce talented artists who are doing everything they can to change their circumstances. This is why we created the TrackHouse - to cultivate community, be a safe space for artists to make their dreams a reality, network with likeminded individuals, and start a new legacy.

Thank you to all those who have supported us, thus far. At this time, we will be closing our doors to the public, but we’ll be open soon.”

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

