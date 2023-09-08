Federal authorities arrested longtime Dunbar High School Football Coach Lawrence E. Smith Friday morning on charges of fraud and tax evasion.

The allegations relate to Smith’s job as a detective in charge of the overtime unit for the Baltimore City School Police. Federal prosecutors accused Smith of fraudulently obtaining more than $215,000 in overtime pay, attempting to avoid paying federal income taxes, and of filing a false tax return.

Smith, 49, of Perry Hall, is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday afternoon.

Federal prosecutors allege he collected overtime pay between 2019 and 2022 when he wasn’t working but instead running personal errands, socializing, coaching football and on vacation. He allegedly failed to file tax returns for 2017, 2019 and 2020 while filing a false return for 2018.

His attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment before the hearing.

FBI agents visited the school headquarters a year ago, probing timecard irregularities and overtime fraud, sources said at the time. Smith works as a city schools police detective.

Smith — the only two-time recipient of Baltimore Ravens’ High School Coach of the Year award — steered the high school team last season to its second straight Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A-1A title, and the Poets eighth championship under his leadership. Over the last five seasons, he’s coached Dunbar to a 61-4 record, second best in the state.

Smith earned about $94,000 in overtime pay on top of a salary of about $62,500 between October 2020 and October 2021, according to school district data. He’s listed as the highest-paid school police officer during those 12 months, and he made nearly $30,000 more in overtime pay than any other officer. City schools officials declined to comment.

From October 2021 to October 2022, records show he received $70,000 in salary and another $67,994 in overtime pay. He received another $15,811 listed as “additional earnings,” for a total of $153,810.

In January, Fox Baltimore compared time card records and Smith’s social media posts that appeared to show him with the football team and on vacation when he reported working police overtime. In one such video, Smith was shown driving a boat on the Chesapeake Bay during a period when Smith reported he was working overtime at a COVID-19 test site, the station reported.

On. Aug 9, Smith posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was excited to coach another season.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok