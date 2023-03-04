A man who was shot by a Baltimore County police detective in January died Friday, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office announced.

The office did not immediately identify the man, who was shot in White Marsh on Jan. 31. His name will be released “at a later time,” according to a statement issued Saturday by the office.

He had been hospitalized in critical condition after the detective shot him in his upper body around 6 a.m. The man had multiple pending warrants and was under the surveillance of the police department that morning, according to the Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office. The office investigates all police killings in Maryland.

The man was in an SUV with one passenger, and they were at the Royal Farms across from the Double T Diner on Pulaski Highway. Detectives drove up, attempted to block in the SUV, then got out to arrest him, according to investigators.

“The driver maneuvered out of the block, striking an unmarked police vehicle. Detective J. Trenary discharged his firearm, striking the driver,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The man’s SUV continued moving and hit a citizen’s vehicle, the office said.

Investigators described no other injuries.

The office identified J. Trenary, a 16-year officer, as the detective. Baltimore County salary records list a police officer named Jonathan Trenary hired in 2006. The detectives were not equipped with body cameras, and their police cars were not equipped with dashboard cameras, according to investigators.

In April 2022, an officer identified as J. Trenary was among four Criminal Apprehension Support Team detectives who shot and injured 19-year-old Shane Radomski in his vehicle during a chaotic scene in Dundalk as police attempted to arrest another person.

Video of the shooting — recorded on a dashboard camera in a nearby car and obtained by The Baltimore Sun — showed Radomski’s black sedan collide with an unmarked police cruiser before reversing as if to leave. Radomski was seriously wounded as officers fired through the windshield, according to The Sun.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger referred the case to a grand jury, which in May 2022 decided the shooting was justified. Shellenberger and police said last year that Radomski would be charged — online court records show the county has not done so.

