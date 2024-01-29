The Baltimore Banner is asking a federal court to reject a motion to seal the judicial record concerning a letter submitted as evidence in the trial of former Baltimore City prosecutor Marilyn Mosby.

A federal judge on Monday directed the Mosby defense team to refile its motion to seal a letter dated Jan. 26, 2024, which attorneys said concerned a “sensitive matter.” Mosby’s counsel had previously filed a sealed version of their motion to seal, which prevented the public from knowing what they sought to protect from disclosure.

The 44-year-old Democrat, who served as Baltimore state’s attorney from 2015-2023, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

Following Mosby’s filing of her motion to seal the public docket, Banner counsel Warren Hamel, of Venable LLP, on Monday asked the court to reject the sealing request, arguing that Mosby failed to provide sufficient grounds for sealing the letter.

Mosby, who has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence, is accused of lying on mortgage applications — including not disclosing that she owed taxes or reporting the existence of a more than $45,000 tax lien — for two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, near Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s southwest Gulf Coast.

Her attorneys have argued that she was a rookie when it came to real estate and acted in good faith, relying upon family members and licensed professionals to navigate the mortgage process.

Baltimore Banner reporter Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this article.