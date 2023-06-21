Expert witnesses can no longer testify in court that a bullet involved in a crime was fired from a particular gun based on firearm identification, Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled in an opinion Tuesday.

Firearm identification is based on the idea that guns leave unique patterns and marks on bullets, the opinion said, and that experts can use them to link casings from a crime scene to a specific gun.

Chief Judge Matthew Fader, who wrote the ruling, noted that the majority doesn’t question that firearms identification is generally reliable. He wrote that it can be helpful to a jury in identifying whether patterns and markings on “unknown” bullets or cartridges “are consistent or inconsistent with those on bullets or cartridges known to have been fired from a particular firearm.”

Fader also noted that it’s possible that experts who are asked the right questions or have the benefit of additional studies and data may be able to offer opinions “that drill down further on the level of consistency exhibited by samples or the likelihood that two bullets or cartridges fired from different firearms might exhibit such consistency.”

“However, based on the record here, and particularly the lack of evidence that study results are reflective of actual casework, firearms identification has not been shown to reach reliable results linking a particular unknown bullet to a particular known firearm,” Fader wrote.

The identification method is commonly used as evidence in court and has been “the backbone of countless prosecutions,” according to Jeffrey Gilleran, Chief Attorney of the Forensics Division of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender. Gilleran estimates it may have been used as evidence in hundreds of cases per year in Maryland, and that it has been used for decades.

But, according to the opinion, reports have questioned the ability of ballistics experts to produce “accurate, repeatable and reproducible” results, prompting Maryland’s highest court to rule that firearm experts cannot use it to testify that a specific bullet came from a specific gun.

Experts can, however, testify that patterns and markings on bullets “are consistent or inconsistent” with bullets fired from a particular gun, the opinion says.

The ruling was made after a man appealed his conviction of first-degree murder and related handgun offenses for killing his roommate in Prince George’s County. The case involved testimony from an expert who testified bullets from the crime scene were fired from the defendant’s gun, which Maryland’s Supreme Court said should not have been allowed.

The court ordered the man’s convictions be vacated and that he have a new trial.

In a statement, Brian Zavin, Chief of the Appellate Division at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, called the decision “a step in the right direction.”

“Our criminal legal system has allowed unvalidated and unreliable methods to be admitted at trial for too long. Countless individuals have been convicted on the basis of quasi-scientific evidence that does not withstand scrutiny,” Zavin wrote.

According to Gilleran, the implications of the ruling remain to be seen, because it isn’t entirely clear what it means that experts can testify that a bullet is “consistent or inconsistent,” with a particular gun, he said. The question is how trial courts will interpret that, and what guardrails will be put on expert witnesses.

This story will be updated.