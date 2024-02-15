A Harford County judge on Wednesday late afternoon set a jury trial for 47-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman who was killed two days after Christmas.

Judge Yolanda Curtin is expected to hear the case on May 21.

Brian Delen, who was delivering food the night Meghan Lewis died, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He is being held without bond in the Harford County Detention Center.

The killing caused grief and anger in the broader Bel Air queer community, with crowds filling a preliminary hearing for Delen. Those who knew Lewis described her as “sparkly” and “kind.” While Delen told investigators there was a dispute between the two, friends of Lewis say getting involved in an altercation doesn’t sound like something she would do.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Court documents say Delen, who was delivering food that night, asked Lewis “Are you waiting for food delivery, sir?” He told the police the dispute escalated after he drove away, and Lewis followed him by on foot. He said he got out of his car and fired at Lewis, hitting her in the left abdomen. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In February, Lewis texted friend McKenzie Lannon that she lost her sense of safety “forever” after coming out as transgender. Lewis told Lannon and others that her “biggest fear” was that she would be killed for being transgender.

Clara Longo de Freitas

clara.longo@thebaltimorebanner.com

Clara Longo de Freitas

Clara Longo de Freitas is a neighborhood reporter covering East Baltimore communities. Before joining the Banner, she interned at The Baltimore Sun as an emerging news and community reporter. She also has design and illustration experience with several news organizations, including The Hill and NPR. 

More from Clara Longo de Freitas

Residents and Royal Farms ruffle feathers over proposed gas station

Man accused of killing transgender woman in Bel Air indicted in circuit court

More From The Banner

Illustration of inmate sitting in corner of dark prison cell with cinder block walls, holding hands over his face. The wall to his right is covered with drawings that show a bookshelf, a bird and a window to the outside.

Why is the suicide rate so high at this Maryland jail?

Illustration shows a rear view mirror whose image shows many Virginia license plates. In the background is a lightly sketched streetscape of downtown Baltimore. A crab and the Natty Boh logo hang from the rear view mirror.

Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

End of the road: Runner finishes goal to trek every Baltimore street

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra