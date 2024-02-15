A Harford County judge on Wednesday late afternoon set a jury trial for 47-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman who was killed two days after Christmas.

Judge Yolanda Curtin is expected to hear the case on May 21.

Brian Delen, who was delivering food the night Meghan Lewis died, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He is being held without bond in the Harford County Detention Center.

The killing caused grief and anger in the broader Bel Air queer community, with crowds filling a preliminary hearing for Delen. Those who knew Lewis described her as “sparkly” and “kind.” While Delen told investigators there was a dispute between the two, friends of Lewis say getting involved in an altercation doesn’t sound like something she would do.

Court documents say Delen, who was delivering food that night, asked Lewis “Are you waiting for food delivery, sir?” He told the police the dispute escalated after he drove away, and Lewis followed him by on foot. He said he got out of his car and fired at Lewis, hitting her in the left abdomen. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In February, Lewis texted friend McKenzie Lannon that she lost her sense of safety “forever” after coming out as transgender. Lewis told Lannon and others that her “biggest fear” was that she would be killed for being transgender.