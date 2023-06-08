Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to step down

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is stepping down, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday.

At a news conference at City Hall, Scott also said he will nominate Rich Worley, currently the deputy commissioner for operations, as interim BPD Commissioner and intends to nominate him to the position permanently.

Scott said he and Harrison have had “numerous conversations over the past few weeks” about the future of the department. “And over the course of those conversations, it became clear to both of us that this was the right time to make this transition,” the mayor said.

Harrison said now is the opportune time for him to pass the torch. “I have been truly blessed to serve the city of Baltimore and receive the support and confidence of the men and women of this department, our elected leaders and the great people of Baltimore,” he said.

Harrison, 54, who has held the post since 2019, had faced intensifying rumors and questions that he would depart for another job — which he denied — and refused to commit to staying through his term when pressed during a city council budget hearing earlier this week.

Harrison brought stability to the top position in the Police Department after the city went through four commissioners in less than four years. He previously led the New Orleans Police Department, where he helped shepherd that department through a federal consent decree.

He would repeat the process in Baltimore, earning a national reputation as a police leader who leaned into reforms and emphasized community policing.

But stubbornly high rates of violent crime often clouded Harrison’s message about the Baltimore Police Department, which he lately has marketed as “the greatest comeback story in America.”

His departure comes as Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, is also set to leave. And the city currently has an interim fire chief, after longtime chief Niles Ford left in December.

The potential departure of Harrison became a flashpoint during a Tuesday evening police budget hearing, when City Councilman Eric Costello tried numerous times to get Harrison to say point blank whether he intended to serve out the rest of his contract.

Harrison demurred, saying that he serves “at the pleasure of the mayor” and couldn’t answer the question because “I have to know where the mayor stands on that answer before I can actually answer the question.”

Costello repeated the question, which prompted Harrison to say that he had “said no to many opportunities that have come, but there may be a consideration that I may have to consider if it comes, if and when it comes, I may have to make that consideration.”

After a long pause, a visibly frustrated Costello abruptly called a five-minute recess. The budget hearing then continued onto other topics.

Costello said Harrison’s departure was a concern of the City Council during budget hearings this week and thanked him for his service to Baltimore.