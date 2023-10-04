At least 4 shot at Morgan State; campus on lockdown as shooter remains at large

Published 10/3/2023 9:56 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/3/2023 10:42 p.m. EDT

Baltimore police respond to the scene of a shooting involving at least four victims at Morgan State University on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023.
Baltimore police respond to the scene of a shooting involving at least four victims at Morgan State University on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

At least four people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night in what police were describing as an active shooter event.

The shooting was reported to have occurred in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, the address of a student dormitory and adjacent to the Northeastern District police station.

Baltimore Police spokesman Vernon Davis confirmed there were at least four victims. The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately known.

Police posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, at 10 p.m. that there were on scene of an active shooter situation.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” the post said.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan State said: “An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was sending special agents to the scene to assist Baltimore Police.

This article will be updated.

justin.fenton@thebaltimorebanner.com

