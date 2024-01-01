One person is dead and three others were wounded in three separate shooting incidents in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, capping off a year that saw fewer deaths and gunshot victims overall but still recorded one of the highest murder rates in the nation.

The four victims were all men under 40, according to Baltimore police.

The violence began just before 4 p.m., when Northeast District police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 4200 block of Belair Road. There, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to an area hospital and later died.

Then, shortly before 11 p.m., Southern District police said they responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. They found a 30-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident’s location was not known.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Around the same time, Northeast police officers responded to area hospitals for two more reports of walk-in shooting victims. They found a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man at two separate hospitals, and police believe both were shot during the same incident in the 5300 block of Frankford Ave. Their conditions were not yet known.

Baltimore recorded fewer than 300 homicides in 2023, the first time it fell below that benchmark since 2014. In all, 262 people were killed in the city in 2023. Many historically violent neighborhoods saw fewer killings, but at least one recorded an increase in nonfatal shootings.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Hallie Miller

hallie.miller@thebaltimorebanner.com

Hallie Miller

Hallie Miller is a reporter at The Baltimore Banner, where she hopes to dive deep into the city's communities and highlight solutions. She is passionate about engaging readers and using new tools to tell stories. Hallie spent four years at The Baltimore Sun, where she helped lead the organization's medical coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. 

More from Hallie Miller

Maryland property values up 23%, largest jump in a decade

As evictions and expenses rise, Maryland renter coalition pushes for more aid

More From The Banner

Later-in-life runner tightens laces to run every street in Baltimore

A stranger invited me to her Christmas Day dinner. Two days later she was killed.

Cesilee Oliver, 18, Miss Cameron Parrish 2022 from Cameron Parrish, LA holds up a fresh muskrat before skinning it at The National Outdoors Show in Dorchester County, MD on February 25, 2023.

Our favorite stories of 2023

Photos: The Baltimore Banner’s best photos of 2023