One person is dead and three others were wounded in three separate shooting incidents in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, capping off a year that saw fewer deaths and gunshot victims overall but still recorded one of the highest murder rates in the nation.

The four victims were all men under 40, according to Baltimore police.

The violence began just before 4 p.m., when Northeast District police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 4200 block of Belair Road. There, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to an area hospital and later died.

Then, shortly before 11 p.m., Southern District police said they responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. They found a 30-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident’s location was not known.

Around the same time, Northeast police officers responded to area hospitals for two more reports of walk-in shooting victims. They found a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man at two separate hospitals, and police believe both were shot during the same incident in the 5300 block of Frankford Ave. Their conditions were not yet known.

Baltimore recorded fewer than 300 homicides in 2023, the first time it fell below that benchmark since 2014. In all, 262 people were killed in the city in 2023. Many historically violent neighborhoods saw fewer killings, but at least one recorded an increase in nonfatal shootings.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.