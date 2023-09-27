Tech CEO Pava LaPere described as a ‘force of nature’ at vigil

A crowd of dozens gathered at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon Wednesday night to honor and celebrate the life of Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old tech entrepreneur and CEO who was found killed on an apartment rooftop earlier this week.

Corey Bailey, an executive with UpSurge Baltimore, introduced himself as the emcee for the vigil. Through tears, he addressed LaPere’s family directly.

”Thank you for the gift that Pava was to all of us,” he said. “We stand with you, we grieve alongside you. We will get through this together because that’s what Pava would want.”

Police found LaPere’s partially clothed body with signs of blunt-force trauma on the roof of her apartment building in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood late Monday morning. Baltimore police are searching for 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, in LaPere’s death. A first-degree murder warrant was issued for the convicted sex offender Tuesday.

LaPere, a tech entrepreneur who founded the company EcoMap, was described at the vigil as passionate and “a force of nature”.

Bailey said LaPere was “obsessed” with connecting people and that she had a plan to do it. She was “so full of life and energy,” he said, that it’s like she couldn’t wait to get up in the morning.

Before the vigil, organized by LePere’s company EcoMap, began, a small orchestra group played somber music as the crowd gathered. Many, dressed in black and dark grays, put on EcoMap given out in her honor. As speakers gave their remarks, their heads hung low in sadness.

Nick Culbertson, a mentor and friend, said the two shared shared an affinity for each other because they both ran venture-backed artificial intelligence companies.

Acknowledging that many would share what an “amazing” and “inspiring” person LaPere was, he attested to the insecurity she sometimes had running her own company.

”She experienced fear of failure … These are emotions that all founders feel when they put their entire being into the leading others, and realizing their vision,” Culbertson said. ”What makes Pava so special is despite feeling the same emotions that can afflict any of us, she didn’t give up and she didn’t falter.”

Speaking from the podium, LaPere’s father Frank, told stories from LaPere’s life — often speaking through tears. He described his daughter as a workaholic, relentless in her goals and “the definition of daddy’s little girl.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“She’s always been a leader,” he said. “Always been driven in creative ways always attended and tended to be a high achiever. Even if she didn’t mention it or say it or anything, but she could just tell that she knew what she wanted to accomplish.”

LaPere loved cats, but was “never very good at naming her pets,” her dad said. She had a brown rabbit named Fudge. A tabby cat named Bullseye. A black cat named Bean. And a white cat named Snowflake.

LaPere left her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, to attend college at Johns Hopkins, where she came up with the idea for her company. She was recently named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the category of social impact.

“She came to Johns Hopkins to be a doctor and then realized she didn’t like blood,” her father joked.