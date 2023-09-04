Missing Howard County swimmer found dead on Rehoboth Beach

Published 9/4/2023 3:05 p.m. EDT

A Maryland man who was reported missing after swimming in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was found dead Monday, according to police.

Officials said Sunday that 31-year-old Richard Boating of Savage, Maryland had last been seen in the ocean surf off the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

After multiple 911 calls, Rehoboth Beach Police began a search and rescue effort for the man.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said they found Boating dead on the beach, in the North Shores community near Ocean Drive and Fairview Road.

Police said a death investigation is being conducted, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

