Another who came out to receive and help distribute food was Anthony Wicks, 39, who was among those injured Sunday. His wound was relatively minor, a “flesh wound,” he called it. The bullet cleanly exited his left side. He was with his 6-year-old daughter Myracle in their backyard when he was shot. She was unharmed but remains traumatized, he said. This was not Wicks’ first gunshot wound. Both shoulders bear scars of previous gunshots.