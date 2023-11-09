Two students and a teacher were injured in a fight involving a knife at the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACEE) Thursday morning.
School officials say a student brought a knife into school and got into an altercation with at least three other students.
The student who brought the weapon cut herself, according to officials.
Another student received a cut above her eye, and a teacher who intervened in the fight received minor injuries - but it is not known whether those injuries are from the knife.
The student who brought the knife to school was taken into police custody.
