Two students, teacher injured in fight at Academy for College and Career Exploration

Christian Olaniran, WJZ

Published 11/9/2023 12:57 p.m. EST, Updated 11/9/2023 12:58 p.m. EST

The exterior of the Academy for College and Career Exploration on Friday, December 9. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Two students and a teacher were injured in a fight involving a knife at the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACEE) Thursday morning.

School officials say a student brought a knife into school and got into an altercation with at least three other students.

The student who brought the weapon cut herself, according to officials.

Another student received a cut above her eye, and a teacher who intervened in the fight received minor injuries - but it is not known whether those injuries are from the knife.

The student who brought the knife to school was taken into police custody.

