A 2-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound inside a residence in Severn on Friday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.

At about 10:10 p.m., police officers heard gunshots near the intersection of Stillmeadows Road and Averill Court. They located the residence where the shooting had occurred and found a girl inside with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Officers rendered medical aid and the child was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said in a news release. She was discharged from the hospital Saturday.

Police said there was no immediate suspect information. Detectives were investigating and asked anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Royale Bonds

royale.bonds@thebaltimorebanner.com

Royale Bonds

Royale Bonds attended Southern Illinois University. Go Salukis! She previously worked as an affordable housing reporter in Greenville, South Carolina. Royale enjoys long naps, snacking and endless scrolling on social media. She looks forward to reporting on Anne Arundel County and covering the stories that matter.

