A 2-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound inside a residence in Severn on Friday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
At about 10:10 p.m., police officers heard gunshots near the intersection of Stillmeadows Road and Averill Court. They located the residence where the shooting had occurred and found a girl inside with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.
Officers rendered medical aid and the child was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said in a news release. She was discharged from the hospital Saturday.
Police said there was no immediate suspect information. Detectives were investigating and asked anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.