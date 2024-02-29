The State House in Annapolis was locked down Thursday evening and people were told to secure their offices and stay quiet.

Around 5 p.m., someone called and made a threat that they were headed to the capitol to do harm, Annapolis Police Department spokesman Bernie Bennett said. Annapolis Police, Maryland Capitol Police and others responded to secure the building. As of 6:15 p.m., Bennett said no suspect or weapon had been found.

“Department of General Services received a threat for the building. Other agencies, including our own, were called to help them come in and canvas to building,” Bennett said.

Police officers were seen running inside the building with weapons drawn.

At this time of day, many offices inside the State House are vacant — lawmakers would have been in offices or hearing rooms in other buildings.

Police knocked on press offices just after 5:30 p.m. and asked if anyone was inside. Reporters opened the door and were told to evacuate through a hallway lined with officers with guns drawn.

A Baltimore Banner reporter inside the building said they had been told there were “people with guns” within the State House during the initial lockdown.

State Del. Michele Guyton posted on social media that she and her staff were safe, but that she did not know anything else about the situation.

Katie Malone, chief of staff for Del. Eric Ebersole, a Democrat representing Baltimore and Howard counties, said her office was notified by text message to shelter in place. She reported nothing out of the unusual at the moment.

Baltimore Banner Reporters Lillian Reed, Hugo Kugiya, Pamela Wood and Brenda Wintrode contributed to this story.