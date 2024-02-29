The State House in Annapolis was locked down Thursday evening and people were told to secure their offices and stay quiet.

Around 5 p.m., someone called and made a threat that they were headed to the capitol to do harm, Annapolis Police Department spokesman Bernie Bennett said. Annapolis Police, Maryland Capitol Police and others responded to secure the building. As of 6:15 p.m., Bennett said no suspect or weapon had been found.

“Department of General Services received a threat for the building. Other agencies, including our own, were called to help them come in and canvas to building,” Bennett said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police officers were seen running inside the building with weapons drawn.

At this time of day, many offices inside the State House are vacant — lawmakers would have been in offices or hearing rooms in other buildings.

Police knocked on press offices just after 5:30 p.m. and asked if anyone was inside. Reporters opened the door and were told to evacuate through a hallway lined with officers with guns drawn.

A Baltimore Banner reporter inside the building said they had been told there were “people with guns” within the State House during the initial lockdown.

State Del. Michele Guyton posted on social media that she and her staff were safe, but that she did not know anything else about the situation.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Katie Malone, chief of staff for Del. Eric Ebersole, a Democrat representing Baltimore and Howard counties, said her office was notified by text message to shelter in place. She reported nothing out of the unusual at the moment.

View post on Twitter

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Banner Reporters Lillian Reed, Hugo Kugiya, Pamela Wood and Brenda Wintrode contributed to this story.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch