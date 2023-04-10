Two teens hospitalized Easter night after Inner Harbor shooting

Two teens were shot Sunday night at the Inner Harbor following a fight among a large group, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Easter evening in the 400 block of East Pratt Street near Shake Shack, as police were arresting an individual involved in the fight. Spring break week has seen many Baltimore teenagers socializing in the Inner Harbor, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were more than 200 people in the area at the time the fight broke out.

Harrison said the victims, a 14-year old and a 16-year old, were brought to separate hospitals. One of the teens was shot in the leg and the other in the back, leaving one person in “critical but stable” condition and the other in stable condition, the police commissioner said.

The shootings are part of a wave of gun violence among high school-age Baltimore residents that has only worsened in recent months. The first three months of this year have marked the deadliest start to a year for Baltimore teens since at least 2015.

Mayor Brandon Scott condemned teen gun violence and stressed that the city will be enforcing youth curfews as the weather warms up, saying “we’re going back to the old days.” The city’s youth curfew policy requires kids younger than 14 years old to be home by 9 p.m., and kids between 14 and 16 to be home by 11 p.m. between Memorial Day and the last Sunday of August.

“We’re not going to sit idly by and let this happen,” the mayor said. “When that street light comes on, you have to have your butt at home.”

The Baltimore Police Department has had a heavy presence in the Inner Harbor in recent days, breaking up a crowd of teens gathered there Thursday night but making no arrests. At the time of Sunday’s shooting there were close 30 officers in the area, Harrison said.

Police made two additional arrests in the wake of the Pratt Street fight. Officers tracked one individual leaving the scene on a dirt bike. That individual, whose involvement in Sunday’s shooting is unknown, rode the dirt bike into the garage at police headquarters, where the person was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun, Harrison said.

Officers arrested a second individual matching a description given to police a few blocks away carrying a loaded ghost gun.