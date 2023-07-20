At West Wednesday, the group also spoke about others who were killed by police officers, including Freddie Gray, a Black man who died in the custody of city police in 2015, and Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer in 2009, emphasizing that they are fighting for all of them. A tearful mother sang a song to her daughter, who had been killed. A supporter read out the names of people across the country who, over the past few weeks, were killed in police custody. For those who had yet to be identified, the group said in unison: “Cell blocks for killer cops.”