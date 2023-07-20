Ten years after her brother was killed in the custody of Baltimore Police, Tawanda Jones stood in front of community members and supporters with a message: she will not stop fighting for accountability for the officers responsible.
“I been angry all day. I been angry, I been hurt,” Jones said. “But at the end of the day, none of that’s gonna stop me.”
Jones and many others have gathered this way, every Wednesday, since Tyrone West was killed on July 18, 2013, following a traffic stop. West began to resist, according to news reports and then-State’s Attorney Gregg L. Bernstein. Officers pepper-sprayed him and hit him with batons. He died while officers pinned him to the ground.
This week, Jones and others gathered Tuesday to mark the actual 10th anniversary of West’s death and then again for the weekly West Wednesday protest — as they have every week since 2013 — to demand that the State’s Attorney’s for Baltimore City or the state Attorney General’s Office re-open the case and prosecute the officers involved.
“Say his name” a supporter chanted.
“Tyrone West!” the group chanted back.
This year, Jones said she believes something will change in West’s case.
“I feel like something is coming,” she said. “I feel like accountability is coming.”
Jones wants all of the officers who were involved “charged to the full extend of the law” with depraved-heart murder, a form of second-degree murder where the defendant is accused of having a reckless disregard for the victim’s life. She railed against authorities Wednesday for failing to prosecute the officers, and instead blaming others.
Asked at a Wednesday morning news conference whether the investigation into West’s death should be reopened, Mayor Brandon Scott deferred to the State’s Attorney’s Office, saying “we’ll see what happens.”
He said the work that Jones has done with West Wednesdays has led to police reforms through the city’s federally monitored consent decree with the Justice Department.
“As she and his entire family know, because I’ve said it to them for many, many years: I am so sorry that they had to go through that situation and that he lost his life,” Scott said.
In a Thursday statement, a spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office said it had “formally requested” that the state Attorney General’s Office investigate West’s case, “understanding that Mr. West’s loved ones have obtained additional information that would compel a new investigation into the incident.”
The statement pointed to a law that went into effect in October, which expands the authority of the AG Office’s Independent Investigations Division to look into instances where police are involved in an incident that results in “serious bodily injury.”
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office and the Baltimore Police Department did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
At West Wednesday, the group also spoke about others who were killed by police officers, including Freddie Gray, a Black man who died in the custody of city police in 2015, and Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer in 2009, emphasizing that they are fighting for all of them. A tearful mother sang a song to her daughter, who had been killed. A supporter read out the names of people across the country who, over the past few weeks, were killed in police custody. For those who had yet to be identified, the group said in unison: “Cell blocks for killer cops.”
Ten years ago, two police officers — Nicholas Chapman and Jorge Omar Bernardez Ruiz — pulled over West, 44, for backing into an intersection on Kitmore Road. They suspected he had drugs when they saw a bulge in his sock after he got out of the car. West began to resist when police tried to inspect his shoe, which they found contained cocaine, the State’s Attorney’s Office said at the time. West charged at one officer and poked him in the eye, authorities said.
At some point, the officers called for back up, and another six Baltimore Police officers and one Morgan State University campus officer responded to the scene.
Officers punched West, they acknowledged in statements, and then pepper-sprayed him, hit him with batons and pinned him to the ground.
A woman who was riding in West’s car that night later told investigators that officers continued to hit West after he gave up.
“He was saying, ‘You got me, you got me, stop hitting me,’” said Corinthea Servance.
The State’s Attorney’s Office did not press charges against the eight Baltimore Police officers and one Morgan State University campus officer who were involved. Bernstein said at the time that the officers used “objectively reasonable force.” All were assigned desk duties.
In August 2014, an independent board convened on West’s death found that officers did not use excessive force.
But it also determined that the officers made mistakes that “potentially aggravated the situation” and did not follow certain department policies. They didn’t pat down West or tell their dispatcher where they’d stopped him or why, among other failures. The report also said that other incidents had revealed “lapses in tactical decision-making” and “departures from BPD policies,” though it said the police department was working to improve.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled West’s death was a result of a heart condition he had, and that the heat and police struggle made worse, the board’s report said.
A 2015 review of the autopsy questioned the medical examiner’s ruling and found that, instead, West died from being “restrained in such a way that he was unable to breathe.” Another autopsy that was later commissioned by members of West’s family concluded he died due to “positional asphyxiation” when police were restraining him.
In 2021, then-Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the need for independent experts to review “in custody” death reports under former Chief Medical Examiner David Fowler, and later specified it would focus on 100 people whose cases involved restraint by police officers. Fowler, who headed the department when West’s initial autopsy was done, refused to label George Floyd’s 2020 killing by Minneapolis police as a homicide.
At the time, Jones said, “I wanted to knock my TV off the wall.”
The West family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against city and state officials, which was settled for $1 million. Jones, though, said she didn’t accept the settlement because it included a non-disparagement clause that would have prohibited her from speaking out against the officers involved. The money went to West’s children, she said.
“It’s not about the income,” she said to the group Wednesday night, “it’s about the outcome.”
Bruce Emmerling, who stood with the group Wednesday, said he’d joined in 2013 and has been to hundreds of West Wednesdays. Getting to know West’s family, he said, made the issue personal. And there’s so many people “who have had the same pain, the same circumstances,” he emphasized.
“And just seeing that there’s never been any kind of justice, never been any kind of really truthful outcome,” he said.
Jones thanked supporters who gathered Wednesday and who’d stuck with her for the last 10 years. Even if people were to stop coming out, she said, “I promise you I will be right there by myself, with no one by my side.”
“It doesn’t matter,” she said. “Because my brother did not deserve to be brutally murdered.”