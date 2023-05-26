Five people wounded in shooting in westside of downtown, police say

Five people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the intersection of North Eutaw and West Saratoga streets, a block up from the old Lexington Market building, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Investigators believe the Friday afternoon shooting was preceded by an argument in the 200 block of North Eutaw Street, and then one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, he said.

Officers believe the shooter was targeting one person but fired multiple shots and also hit four others. The victims are five men spanning from age 38 to mid-60s, he said.

All five are being treated at local hospitals.

The shooting occurred with beat patrol officers seated in a car less than 50 to 60 feet away, preparing to change shifts with another set of officers, he added.

“While at the red light, they jumped right into action,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he does not have a description of the shooter but that they fled south.

He urged anyone who saw anything to contact police.

“Please let us know so that we can find this shooter, hold this shooter accountable; so that we can ... make sure that this is not just a safe place to live, but a safe place to shop, a safe place to dine,” Harrison said.

Kirsti Lucas, 27, was fishing for something out of the trunk of her black Nissan SUV when she heard the screams.

”No, please!” she recalled someone shouting. “Please don’t shoot!”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Then, shots were fired as Lucas jumped into her car to flee.

”It’s messed up,” she said. “People who had nothing to do with it got hit with a stray bullet.”

Tyrone Wilson, 64, was heading into a store to get a cup of ice and a bottle of water on North Eutaw Street when he heard a sound that he originally thought was a backfire from a truck. Then, he heard the sound a couple more times.

Immediately, he began to run up the street but hit a wall and fell down.

Many other people were also running away with him.

Because, he said, “bullets don’t have no names.”

Harrison said the “brazen” shooting speaks to the “culture of violence” in the city, where perpetrators are not afraid of prison or death.