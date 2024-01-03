County Executive Calvin Ball said he would respect the County Council’s decision to let the bills die

A package of housing bills that would have eased the mounting cost burden on Howard County residents failed to advance through the County Council, effectively ending the county executive’s campaign for more affordable options in one of Maryland’s most expensive areas.

Nicknamed the HOME Package, the policy bundle included local legislation meant to curb rent gouging in the county and expanded a Right to Purchase law that would have given nonprofit organizations and private companies the power to purchase and preserve existing rental units as affordable units.

But the council failed to take up the matters after they were introduced in October, and without an extension, they will expire officially Jan 15.

In a statement, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said he accepted the defeat.

“These efforts went through the legislative process, and I respect the decision of the County Council to not further advance these thoughtful bills at this time,” Ball, a second-term Democrat, said. He added that other elements of the HOME package, including the allocation of funds for rental assistance programs and infrastructure investments, would move forward.

County leaders are racing to combat dueling housing affordability and supply challenges in their communities, which Maryland’s top housing official Jacob R. Day has referred to as a “crisis.” State lawmakers are expected to consider a number of proposals during the 2024 General Assembly session, which starts later this month. But the Howard County Council’s failure to advance all of the HOME Package may foreshadow the difficulties passing similar legislation at the state level.

Ball, who served on Howard County’s council for more than a decade, also chairs the board of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and served as the 2023 president of the Maryland Association of Counties. During a panel discussion in November at the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition’s annual meeting, he said he has used his platform to broach the affordable housing topic with his colleagues.

“It’s nice to talk about affordable housing,” he said during the panel. “It’s much nicer to actually build affordable housing and even the nicest to preserve it afterwards.”

He touted other wins he’s had during his tenure as county executive, including creating an affordable housing “trust fund” in the county; allocating more money for affordable housing; and helping to pass the county’s first housing opportunities master plan in over a decade.

Ball pledged Monday night to continue taking a “comprehensive and visionary approach” to Howard County housing, which has some of the highest home costs in the state. In November, the median home price stood at $570,000, the highest among Baltimore metro area counties and up more than 14% from a year ago, according to data from Bright MLS, the regional listing service. Homes there spend a median length of seven days on the market, according to the data.

Elsewhere in Maryland, local leaders are having mixed success with getting housing policies passed. In Anne Arundel, County Executive Steuart Pittman’s “Essential Worker Housing Access Act” would have required developers of some buildings to offer a percentage of units at a reduced price. It failed on a narrow 4-3 vote last month, with Pittman vowing to curb the influence of developers in local elections.

A similar ordinance in Baltimore City passed last month after being stalled in the City Council for more than a year. Mayor Brandon Scott, who expressed support for the measure in November after senior members of his staff urged City Council members to pump the brakes, said he would sign the inclusionary housing bill package into law.