Beginning Tuesday, Baltimore County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all pets and also throwing in some discounted and free pet perks.

The Adopt a Shelter Pet Day event begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the shelter offices at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin. In addition to the waived adoption fee, which is usually $50, visitors can spin a wheel and win a free rabies vaccine, a free microchip for their pet, or a waived adoption fee for another date. Adopters will also receive $20 PetSmart gift cards for all dogs and cats while supplies last. A list of available animals is here.

The perks last through Sunday, May 5, which is fitting since May is National Pet Month.

“For the first time in our history, we took in more dogs than cats in the first 3 months of 2024, creating a lot of capacity issues,” said Abby Isaacs, a communications specialist for Baltimore County Animal Services. The event’s goal is to increase adopters but also to introduce more county residents to the facility. Isaacs said potential adopters often confuse the county operation with BARCS, its counterpart in the city.

BARCS has already announced waived fees because it, too, is running out of space for the animals it’s taken in.

Many don’t realize, she said, that the shelter takes in all strays that were once in homes, whether they are cats, dogs, snakes, rabbits, or guinea pigs.

Isaacs said economic circumstances are the most common reason people surrender their pets.

“We’re seeing a lot of financial struggles for people, and not understanding the full responsibilities of owning a pet. There are people being evicted, or no longer to be able to afford caring for a pet,” she said.

The county shelter tries to help with that, offering $10 microchip appointments and a package deal of spay/neuter and rabies vaccines for only $9 throughout the year.