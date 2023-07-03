Baltimore City Police say they’ll have an “enhanced deployment” of officers in some areas of the city on July Fourth following a weekend mass shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood that killed two people and injured 28 others early Sunday morning.

A fireworks display will be held as planned at the Inner Harbor, capping off a day of festivities, musical performances and food.

In South Baltimore, closer to the shooting scene, the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival will also still be held as planned, followed by a fireworks show in Middle Branch Park overlooking the Patapsco River, as well as live performances and food trucks.

Richard Worley, acting Baltimore Police commissioner speaks at a press conference near Glade Court in Brooklyn after a shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

City police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge wrote in a Monday email that the Police Department will “have an enhanced deployment in multiple parts of the city for the holiday,” including at the Cherry Hill Festival. More officers would be deployed than on a normal day, she said, but she could not say whether there would be more officers deployed than on previous July Fourth holidays.

At an afternoon press conference, Mayor Brandon Scott said that he wanted people to be able to gather with loved ones and celebrate Independence Day together. But, he said, “I implore everyone to please be safe, think of those around you and the lives you could potentially impact if you make a wrong choice,” he added.

Scott said the city is “gearing up every resource at our disposal,” including from the Baltimore Police Department, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and its community partners, to try to ensure Tuesday is a safe holiday.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley also said Monday that officers will be deployed in several zones around the Inner Harbor. They will also be in other districts, he said, “working to patrol and keep all those communities safe, and anything that may pop up on the Fourth of July during the day or at nighttime either permitted or un-permitted.”