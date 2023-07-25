The Mexican Navy says its search plane has spotted the racing sailboat of missing Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson 275 nautical miles off the coast of Acapulco.

The 60-foot trimaran Defiant appeared capsized in the ocean, but rescue crews have not yet been able to approach the vessel because of bad weather, a spokeswoman for the Mexican Navy’s Search and Rescue arm told The Baltimore Banner on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said it’s hurricane season on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, and that has hindered the search and rescue effort. She said rescue crews are doing everything they can to reach the Defiant.

The U.S. Coast Guard could not immediately confirm the sighting. U.S. authorities have not been notified that the vessel has been spotted, said District 11 Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman. Schnabel said U.S. Coast Guard officials were calling Mexican authorities Tuesday to try and confirm the sighting.

It’s unclear when the weather will break to allow rescue crews to approach the sailboat, the Mexican spokeswoman said. She said they have detected no flares, electronic messages or any signs of Lawson. The Mexican Navy sent three boats and one plane to search for Lawson.

A professional sailor from Woodlawn, Lawson has been missing for nearly two weeks off Mexico’s Pacific Coast. He was sailing through territorial waters of Mexico, so the Mexican Navy has conducted the search.

Lawson, who is Black, grew up in Woodlawn and broke ground in a sport dominated by white men. He and his wife Jacqueline founded the nonprofit Dark Seas Project to support African American sailors, and he serves as chairman of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for U.S. Sailing, the national governing body of the sport.

He was planning this fall to break a world record by becoming the first American to sail around the world in 74 days.

Lawson departed alone from Acapulco on July 5, heading for the Panama Canal en route to Baltimore before his world record attempt. On July 9, he messaged his wife that he was having trouble with the hydraulic rigging and lost engine power. He was relying on a wind generator. Three days later, he messaged his wife that a storm had knocked out the wind generator.

The two decided that it would be best for him to turn around instead of continuing on to the Panama Canal. Jacqueline said he had 25% battery power, and no way of charging.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.